Behind the Scene: Buhari’s address on COVID-19 lockdown extension (Pictures)

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 13th, extended the restriction of movement on Lagos, Ogun, and the federal capital territory (Abuja), for a period of 14 days (two weeks).

The president during his national broadcast held at 7pm Nigerian time explained that the extension was necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the nation.

He said: “Having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”

Nigeria had so far confirmed a total of 343 COVID-19 cases across 19 states including the FCT.

91 patients have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded.

Read President Buhari’s full address here.