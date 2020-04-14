FeaturedHeadlines

Behind the Scene: Buhari’s address on COVID-19 lockdown extension (Pictures)

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 14, 2020
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 13th, extended the restriction of movement on Lagos, Ogun, and the federal capital territory (Abuja), for a period of 14 days (two weeks).

The president during his national broadcast held at 7pm Nigerian time explained that the extension was necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension
He said: “Having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension
Nigeria had so far confirmed a total of 343 COVID-19 cases across 19 states including the FCT.

91 patients have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded.

COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 3:11 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


