‘I’m ready for a year’ — Bobrisky says on extension of lockdown

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has declared his readiness to stay observe the COVID-19 lockdown for a year.

On Monday, Bobrisky was mocking people insulted him while he was building his empire.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT for another 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the 28-year-old, the lockdown extension won’t affect him as he is ready to go down for a whole year.

Bobrisky said those who insulted him are now pleading with him to do a giveaway.

He said: “Even if the president extends the lockdown for a year, we still dey, we still dey ball because when I was hustling for my future purposes, some of you rats were busy insulting Bobrisky.”