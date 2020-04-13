COVID-19: Kaduna govt allows food, medicines sellers to open on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Kaduna State State Committee on COVID-19 has announced that markets will partially open on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 8am to 6pm on each day.

According to a statement signed on Monday evening by Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, only sellers of food and medicines are permitted to open their shops.

The statement read in part: “This is part of the deliberate policy of relaxing the restriction of movement on two days every week to enable citizens stock up on food and essentials.

“Customers who come into the market are expected to observe social distancing which will be strictly enforced. Commercial buses are expected to comply with the limit of two persons per row maximum. Okadas and Keke Napeps are prohibited from plying any road.

“Only persons who have a compelling reason to go out should do. The public health advisory is that COVID-19 prevention requires people to stay at home, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid large gatherings and observe respiratory hygiene.

“The danger of community transmission is high, and the health system cannot cope with a wide outbreak. Let us join hands to protect each other.”