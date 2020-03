Less than a minute

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke gets another Mercedes Benz

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2019, Mercy Eke, has acquired a new Mercedes Benz GLC 200 for herself.

Her fellow housemate, Frodd, congratulated her in a video he shared via his InstaStory on Monday.

Frodd captioned the video: “Congratulations my hommie, Mercy Eke.”

Mercy had in November 2019 bought Mercedes Benz SUV.