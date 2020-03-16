JAMB releases 2020 UTME results for Day 1

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of candidates who wrote on Saturday, 14th of March 2020.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of Media and Information, announced this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Benjamin, the board is optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free, as it has worked assiduously to ensure that this year’s examination process will be one of the best ever conducted in recent times.

He called on all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

Benjamin said: “I want to say that the Board is happy with the conduct of the examination on its first day, Saturday, March 14.

“This is not to say that we did not register one or two technical hitches.

“There is no way anyone can embark on such massive exercise without a few hitches.

“However, the good thing is that, as soon as our attention is drawn to such hitches, we tackle them immediately.

“So, the Board is fully on ground to take on these hitches as they come, but in all, I must tell you, that we are happy with the conduct of the examination so far.”

Okay.ng understands that a total of 469, 670 candidates on Monday sat for the examination in various centres nationwide.