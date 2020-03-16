HeadlinesNews

Abule Ado: Young girl rescued unhurt from explosion site

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 16, 2020
Officials of the Nigerian Red Cross have rescued a young girl unhurt from the rubble at the Abule-Ado explosion site in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

Favour was found on Sunday night, chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole, said on Monday.

Kolawole said the child’s mother was injured in the head as a result of the incident while her brother was also injured.

Kolawole said Favour’s mother in her semi-coma state gestured to rescue officials that Favour was her daughter.

The woman, she said, became conscious on Monday morning and asked for her child.

“Favour will soon be reunited with her family,” Kolawole said.



