BBNaija Lockdown: New eviction twist announced

A new eviction twist has been announced in the Big Brother Naija season 5 edition.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the official host of BBNaija, made this announcement during the second Live Show of Big Brother Naija season 5 on Sunday night.

According to Ebuka, only Head of House and Deputy Head of House will be immune to eviction.

With this new twist, every Monday after the head of house games, all housemates will be put up for eviction except the head of house and deputy.