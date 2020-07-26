Nigeria records 555 new cases of COVID-19, total hit 40,532

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 555 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, July 26th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 555 new cases are Lagos-156, Kano-65, Ogun-57, Plateau-54, Oyo-53, Benue-43, FCT-30, Ondo-18, Kaduna-16, Akwa Ibom-13, Gombe-13, Rivers-12, Ekiti-9, Osun-8, Cross River-3, Borno-2, Edo-2 and Bayelsa-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 26th July, there are 40,532 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

17,374 patients have been discharged with 858 deaths across the country.