FG reopens 14 airports for full domestic operations [Full List]

The federal government of Nigeria has announced the reopening of 14 airports for full domestic operations.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the minister, ministerial approvals for private and charter operations in and out of the 14 airports were not required, as the public would be informed of the other airports in due course.

Sirika said Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; and Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri, were approved for resumption of operations on July 11.

Victor Attah Airport, Uyo, opened on July 15, while Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; and Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto, were approved for resumption of operations on July 19.

Others are Birnin Kebbi Airport, which resumed operations on July 20, while Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin were given approvals to resume operations on July 24.

Okay.ng recalls that airports were closed in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.