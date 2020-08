Less than a minute

Terseer Kiddwaya has emerged winner of this week’s Head of House challenge in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality television show.

He emerged Head of House after scoring more points in the weekly task on Monday.

Kiddwaya picked Tolanibaj as his deputy exempting them from eviction on Sunday.

They are also going to be staying at the Head-of-House lounge.