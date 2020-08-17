OFFICIAL: Barcelona sack Setien as coach

Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien as coach after their exit from the Champions League following their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Friday.

The Spanish club made this announcement via Twitter on Monday.

It tweeted: “Quique Setién no longer first team coach.

“The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide-ranging restructuring of the first team.”

Okay.ng recalls that Setien was appointed in January but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.