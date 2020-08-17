Wada Maida, Buhari’s former Press Secretary, dies at 70

The former Press Secretary of President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman, Board of Directors of People’s Media, Malam Wada Maida is dead.

The death of the former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was confirmed by his family on Monday.

He died around 10:00pm in Abuja after a brief illness.

A family source told Daily Trust that the deceased returned from Katsina earlier on Monday where he went to sympathize with one of his friends who lost his wife last week.

His funeral prayer will be held at Area 1 mosque by 1:00PM on Tuesday while burial will take place at Gudu cemetery.

Until his death, Malam Maida was the Chairman, Board of Directors of NAN and member of the Executive Board of International Press Institute.

He was also a shareholder at Media Trust Limited.

Malam Maida celebrated his 70th birthday in March, 2020.