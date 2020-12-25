Popular American actor Shemar Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Popular American actor, Shemar Moore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50 year old actor took to his official Instagram handle to announce that he has contracted the virus.

Shemar who’s the main character of CBS “S.W.A.T” series said he first thought it’s food poisoning or so till he underwent the test.

The actor revealed that he’s asymptomatic and currently isolating himself.

CBS “S.W.A.T” is currently on production break so Shemar’s health wouldn’t likely impact the filming.