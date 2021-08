Boma has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

Okay.ng understands that the 34-year-old takes over from Peace after winning the ‘game of balls’ at the arena on Monday.

With his emergence, Boma gets immunity from eviction and nomination this week.

He picked Jackie B as his Deputy Head of House to enjoy the HoH lounge with him.