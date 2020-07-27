Entertainment

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy, Laycon, 16 other housemates up for possible eviction [Full List]

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter July 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Dorathy and Laycon
Dorathy and Laycon

18 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates have been selected for possible eviction this week.

This is coming after Lucy emerged as the Head of House for this week and picked Prince to be her deputy which saves him from possible eviction.

Okay.ng recalls that a new twist was introduced which nominates all housemates for eviction except the head of house and deputy.

The remaining housemates lined up for eviction are Dorathy, Vee, Trikytee, Praise, Ozo, Lilo, Kiddwaya, Wathoni, Brighto, Eric, Erica, Ka3na, Tochi, Neo, Kaisha, Laycon, Nengi and Tolanibaj.

Source: www.okay.ng

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Tags
Back to top button
Close