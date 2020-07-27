BBNaija 2020: Dorathy, Laycon, 16 other housemates up for possible eviction [Full List]

18 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates have been selected for possible eviction this week.

This is coming after Lucy emerged as the Head of House for this week and picked Prince to be her deputy which saves him from possible eviction.

Okay.ng recalls that a new twist was introduced which nominates all housemates for eviction except the head of house and deputy.

The remaining housemates lined up for eviction are Dorathy, Vee, Trikytee, Praise, Ozo, Lilo, Kiddwaya, Wathoni, Brighto, Eric, Erica, Ka3na, Tochi, Neo, Kaisha, Laycon, Nengi and Tolanibaj.