Johnson Onuigbo, the Chairman of Abia state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

Onuigbo, who was popularly know as Akinbod, died in the late hours of Monday.

A source who spoke to Okay.ng on the condition of anonymity said the cause of his death is not known.

Recently, the State chapter of the PDP dissolved the State Executive Committee of the Party and replaced it with the Caretaker Committee headed by the late Onuigbo.