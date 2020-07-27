Nigeria records 648 new cases of COVID-19, total now 41,180

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 648 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 27th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 20 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 648 new cases are Lagos-180, Plateau-148, FCT-44, Ondo-42, Kwara-38, Rivers-32, Oyo-29, Kaduna-21, Osun-20, Edo-17, Ogun-17, Ekiti-11, Kano-9, Benue-9, Delta-9, Abia-9, Niger-7, Gombe-3, Borno-1, Bauchi-1, and Imo-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 27th July, there are 41,180 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

18,203 patients have been discharged with 860 deaths across the country.