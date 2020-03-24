News
Bauchi State governor speaks after testing positive for coronavirus
Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has called on people of the state not to panic after he was tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The governor shared this message via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to Mohammed, he is in good health and showing no symptoms of the disease.
He said: “As you may all know, I just tested positive to the coronavirus.
“I have been in isolation for the past few days, and I will remain in isolation until I get clearance from the doctors. I am in good health and showing no symptoms. I urge everyone to stay calm and not panic. We will overcome.”
