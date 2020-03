Less than a minute

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms two new cases — now 46 in total

Nigeria has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in Lagos and Osun on Wednesday.

According to NCDC, Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 46 cases, 2 recovered and one dead.