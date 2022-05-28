Bashir Ahmad loses APC House of Reps ticket, rejects result

Basir Ahmad, personal assistant to President Buhari on new media has rejected the recently announced result for the Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal constituency primary election exercise.

Bashir, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had contested against Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, the lawmaker presently serving as a representative of the constituency in the house of representatives.

The result shows that Bashi secured a total of 16 votes. Gaya, who won polled 109 votes.

The presidential aide took to his verified Facebook page to vent his dissatisfaction at the election exercise.

“I am sad to say that what ensued at the venue of the primaries highly threatens the credibility and integrity the APC has built over two political cycles. It is therefore a great disservice to my people and our great party, to be silent about such injustice. He said.

Majority of the delegates were neither allowed to vote nor granted access to the venue. Neither Bashir nor his agents were also allowed into the voting area, he alleged.

The presidential aide called on stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to insist on conducting a “fresh, free and fair election”.

“I still have faith in the APC that this spectacular blunder, we have experienced on the 27th of May, 2022 shall be annulled and credible primary election shall be conducted.” He said.

The Aspirant extended his profound gratitude to the delegates and all his supporters.