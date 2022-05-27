APC postpones presidential primary to June 6-8

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary election to Monday, June 6th and Tuesday, 7th June 2022.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) granted the request of political parties to extend the deadline for the conduct of primary elections on Friday.

This was announced in a statement issued and signed by its spokesman, Felix Morka, in the late hours of Friday.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th-Monday, 30th of May, 2020, to Monday, 6th-Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” the statement reads.