2023: PDP Presidential aspirant, Hayatudeen pulls out of race

One of the candidates in the ongoing presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatudeen, has withdrawn race.

Okay.ng report that this is coming few days after Peter Obi, one of the aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) left the party.

The former Managing Director of FSB International Bank had in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, expressed his dissatisfaction at the monetization of the election.

Hayatudeen contended that he wanted to rule Nigeria to add real value to the governance, economy and security situation of the country, but cannot achieve his dream in an ‘obscenely monetised’ system.