2023: Banky W joins PDP to run for House of Reps

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has announced that he will be contesting for the Lagos State Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this announcement in a video post on Friday via his social media pages.

“I know this is April Fool’s Day, but this is not a joke.

“We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. We must no longer be content to shout from the sidelines. We must get into the system to fix it.

“In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking about our problems is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope and pray that I can count on you. We move.“

In 2019, Banky W had contested for the House of Representative seat under the Modern Democratic Party.