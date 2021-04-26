Bandits kill two more abducted Greenfield University students

Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students, bringing the total to five.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who broke the news in a statement issued on Monday.

According to him, the retrieved bodies have been evacuated to a mortuary.

The statement read: “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future,” the statement said.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will update the citizenry on further developments,”

Okay.ng recalls that the gunmen kidnapped the students when they invaded the private institution in Kaduna at about 8:15pm on Tuesday,

The bandits are demanding a ransom of 800 million Naira for their release.