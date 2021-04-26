NBC suspends Channels Television interviewing IPOB leader

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended Channels Television with a fine N5 million for breaching the broadcast code.

This was announced in a letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television signed by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, on Monday.

According to the NBC, the TV station erred by allowing a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand during its Channels 7pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, April 25, 2021.

It noted that such act contravenes broadcast code.

The commission also accused the station of allowing the guest speaker to make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.