Buhari mourns Alabo Graham-Douglas

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas.

Graham-Douglas died on April 25.

In a condolence message by his media aide Femi Adesina, Buhari sympathised with the government and people of Rivers over the loss of the political stalwart, democrat and administrator.

Graham-Douglas served differently as aviation, labour, and tourism minister, leaving a legacy of distinguished service to the nation.

The president noted Graham-Douglas’s historic roles in entrenching democratic rule and liberal culture, joining well-meaning Nigerians and global leaders to stand and speak for justice and fairness.

He lauded him for promoting grassroots development among his people.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant his soul a peaceful rest and comfort his family.