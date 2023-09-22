Soludo Announces Free, Compulsory Education from Nursery to JSS 3 in Anambra

Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, has announced a groundbreaking policy of free and compulsory education from nursery to Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS 3) in the state.

This landmark decision was revealed on Thursday during a visit to the Premier Primary School in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

Governor Soludo emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to achieving all-inclusive education throughout Anambra State.

He declared that no child of school age, ranging from nursery to JSS 3, should be subjected to school fees or any other related expenses in the pursuit of education within the state.

The Governor outlined the primary objective of this policy as a return to the fundamentals when education served as an equalizer.

The policy aims to ensure that children, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds, attend the same schools and have an equal opportunity to compete and excel academically.

In his statement, Governor Soludo asserted, “Children of school age will no longer be deprived of access to quality education.”

He highlighted the policy’s significance in expanding children’s access to basic education and fostering the comprehensive development of their personalities, talents, and mental and physical abilities.

Governor Soludo also issued a stern warning to those who might contemplate non-compliance with this new directive, emphasizing that his administration would not tolerate any resistance.

Furthermore, the Governor disclosed that a substantial infrastructure development initiative would commence in all government-owned schools across the state in the coming weeks.

He underscored his commitment to upgrading community schools with the integration of smart classrooms, aligning with the vision of delivering skillful and sustainable education.

Governor Soludo pledged to implement the necessary machinery for the effective execution of smart school programs in the state, ensuring that Anambra remains at the forefront of educational innovation and access in Nigeria.