Azman Air suspends all flights operations

Azman Air has announced the suspension of all its operations.

The airline made this known in a terse statement shared via its social media pages on Tuesday.

According to Azman, the suspension of the flight services was connected to the audit of its safety processes by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The statement read: “Due to our strong stance on safety, Azman Air will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators. In this regards, all our operations are hereby suspended. We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period. Kindly accept our apologies.

“We understand the impact of these disruptions on your travels and we deeply apologize. These actions are imminent as there is need for reposition to serving you better. We are setting an unrivaled pace to showcase our commitment to your safety and we promise to be back and better!”