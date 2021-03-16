NCDC announces 238 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 15th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-72, Kwara-28, Bauchi-19, Kaduna-19, Edo-17, Ogun-15, Nasarawa-13, Rivers-10, FCT-9, Ondo-8, Akwa Ibom-5, Gombe-5, Niger-5, Osun-5, Plateau-4, Oyo-3 and Kano-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 10th March, there are 160,895 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

145,752 patients have been discharged with 2,016 deaths across the country.