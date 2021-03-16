HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 238 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 16, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 15th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-72, Kwara-28, Bauchi-19, Kaduna-19, Edo-17, Ogun-15, Nasarawa-13, Rivers-10, FCT-9, Ondo-8, Akwa Ibom-5, Gombe-5, Niger-5, Osun-5, Plateau-4, Oyo-3 and Kano-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 10th March, there are 160,895 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

145,752 patients have been discharged with 2,016 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 16, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button