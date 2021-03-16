Flutterwave, PayPal partner to enable African businesses receive payments

Nigeria-based payments technology company, Flutterwave has announced a new collaboration the world’s frontline payment processor, PayPal.

Flutterwave’s CEO, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

According to him, the collaboration will allow businesses in Africa receive payments from over 377 million PayPal users all over the world.

Today, we are announcing an important step towards achieving our mission and goals. We @theflutterwave have collaborated with @PayPal to allow businesses in Africa receive payments from over 377 million @PayPal users all over the world. pic.twitter.com/h0tDPIOGwd — GB 🦋 (@TechProd_Arch) March 16, 2021

The service, now live, will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide. To make transactions, customers will need to sign up to Flutterwave to access PayPal to make, receive and withdraw payments.

This collaboration means African merchants and SMEs can now receive payments from Paypal users worldwide, resulting in more income for African creators and merchants.