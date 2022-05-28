2023: Atiku beats Wike, Saraki, others to clinch PDP presidential ticket with 371 votes

2023: Atiku beats Wike, Saraki, others to clinch PDP presidential ticket with 371 votes

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

Atiku got 371 votes.

Presidential Primary

CONFIRMED RESULT

Void votes- 12

Nyesom Wike – 237 votes

Oliver Diana – 1 vote

Mazi Sam – 1 vote

Pius Anyim – 14 votes

Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes

Sen. Bala Mohammed – 20 Votes

Busola Saraki – 70

Atiku Abubakar – 371 (WINNER)

More to come…