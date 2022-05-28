2023: Atiku beats Wike, Saraki, others to clinch PDP presidential ticket with 371 votes
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.
Atiku got 371 votes.
Presidential Primary
CONFIRMED RESULT
Void votes- 12
Nyesom Wike – 237 votes
Oliver Diana – 1 vote
Mazi Sam – 1 vote
Pius Anyim – 14 votes
Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes
Sen. Bala Mohammed – 20 Votes
Busola Saraki – 70
Atiku Abubakar – 371 (WINNER)
More to come…