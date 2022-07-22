Aviation fuel scarcity: Airlines tell passengers to expect flight disruptions

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) says passengers may witness flight disruptions and cancellations due to a shortage of aviation fuel.

AON spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement reads, “This is to notify the members of the public, especially, consumers of air transport services in the country, that the aviation sector has been hit by a major crisis with the acute scarcity of aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet-A1.

”For this reason, there will be major disruptions in scheduled flight operations including cancellations and unnecessary delays across all airports in the country.

“This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the traveling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations.

“AON is committed to rendering seamless and uninterrupted air transport service across the country.”

Okay.ng recalls that this is the second announcement on the disruption of services over the scarcity of aviation fuel in three months.