Education

FG releases admission list into 110 Unity Colleges

Adamu Abubakar Posted Adamu Abubakar July 22, 2022
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country.

This was made official in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong on Friday in Abuja.

Goong advised parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the nation’s unity colleges to check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website -www.education.gov.ng.

He said they could also checked the admission status at the school they applied.

According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges as admission is ongoing in schools with available vacancies.

(NAN)

- Advertisement -
TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Bingham University not invaded by Boko Haram – Management
Education Trending
FG releases admission list into 110 Unity Colleges
Education
Aviation fuel scarcity: Airlines tell passengers to expect flight disruptions
Business
Police rescues abducted Cross River varsity student
News
Court remands former accountant-general, Ahmed Idris, 2 others in prison custody
News
Lost your password?