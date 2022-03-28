Attack: Azman Air suspends flights to Kaduna

Nigerian airline, Azman Air, has announced the suspension of flights to Kaduna International Airport.

Okay.ng understands that this is following an attack on the airport which led to the death of a local guard on Saturday.

In reaction to the incident, Azman Air in a notice on Monday evening shared via its social media channels said the suspension of flights into Kaduna is to re-evaluate security at the airport.

The notice reads, “The management of Azman Air will like to inform the general public that we will be halting our operations into Kaduna airport for a few days.

“We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the management to re-evaluate its operational procedures into the airport to ensure maximum safety of equipment, staff and passengers are fully guaranteed.

“The bedrock of our operations is safety and we will continue to explore every option to aid its delivery to the highest standard.”