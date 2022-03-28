Govt confirms attack on Abuja-Kaduna train by bandits

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack on the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits late Monday.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday night, said the military has secured the train.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board.

“Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts.

“Emerging developments will be communicated to the public.”