Attack: Abuja-Kaduna train operations suspended – NRC

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of its Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

This was announced by the corporation in a short statement on Tuesday morning.

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended. Further communication would be given in due course,” the statement reads.

Okay.ng understands this is coming following an attack by gunmen on a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna.