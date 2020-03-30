Buhari signs COVID-19 Regulations, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Regulations 2020 which declares as a dangerous infectious disease.

Femi Adesina, Spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement to Okay.ng on Monday.

According to the statement, Buhari signed the law in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

The statement said: “The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the president’s national broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, the exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations.”