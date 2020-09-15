Atiku asks Edo people to re-elect Obaseki as governor

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the people of Edo State to vote for the re-election of Godwin Obaseki of People’s Democratic Party.

Atiku made this via his Twitter handle ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship election in Edo State.

He wrote: “The democracy that we enjoy today was bought at a great price. We can only deepen and sustain it by respecting the sanctity of the ballot and necessary review of our electoral processes.

“As the great people of Edo State go to the polls to elect their governor this weekend, they need to be provided with a secured environment to cast their votes and be assured that their votes will count.

“I urge all duly registered voters of conscience and who truly care about the wellbeing of Edo to turn out en masse to cast and defend their vote for @GovernorObaseki.”