NCDC announces 90 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,478

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 16, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 15th, announced 90 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 90 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-33
  2. Plateau-27
  3. Kaduna-17
  4. Ogun-6
  5. FCT-4
  6. Anambra-1
  7. Ekiti-1
  8. Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 15th September, there are 56,478 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,430 patients have been discharged with 1,088 deaths across the country.

