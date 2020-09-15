NCDC announces 90 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 15th, announced 90 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 90 new cases are;

Lagos-33 Plateau-27 Kaduna-17 Ogun-6 FCT-4 Anambra-1 Ekiti-1 Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 15th September, there are 56,478 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,430 patients have been discharged with 1,088 deaths across the country.