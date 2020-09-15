NCDC announces 90 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 15th, announced 90 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 90 new cases are;
- Lagos-33
- Plateau-27
- Kaduna-17
- Ogun-6
- FCT-4
- Anambra-1
- Ekiti-1
- Nasarawa-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 15th September, there are 56,478 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
44,430 patients have been discharged with 1,088 deaths across the country.