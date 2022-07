Argentine centre-back, Lisandro Martínez has joined Manchester United on a permanent deal.

Okay.ng gathered that the Red Devils paid £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons to fork the player from Ajax.

Although Manchester United has not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.

The contract will be valid until June 2027 with an option for further season.

He was a part of the team that won the 2021 Copa América for Argentina.