Sport

Aston Villa place ​£80m price tag on Man Utd summer transfer target, Jack Grealish

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi Follow on Twitter May 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to let their club captain, Jack Grealish join another club during the summer transfer window.

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa with the Villa asking for £80m.

The Villa captain has had a successful Premier League campaign despite his club occupying the 19th position.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close