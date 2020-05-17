Aston Villa place ​£80m price tag on Man Utd summer transfer target, Jack Grealish

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to let their club captain, Jack Grealish join another club during the summer transfer window.

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa with the Villa asking for £80m.

The Villa captain has had a successful Premier League campaign despite his club occupying the 19th position.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season.