COVID-19: NCDC announces 338 new cases in Nigeria — 177 from Lagos, total now 5959

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 17, 2020
Nigeria has recorded three hundred and thirty-eight (338) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 177 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano(64), FCT(21), Rivers(16), Plateau(14), Oyo(11), Katsina(9), Jigawa(4), Kaduna(4), Abia(3), Bauchi(3), Borno(3), Gombe(2), Akwa Ibom(2), Delta(2), Ondo(1), Kebbi(1), Sokoto(1).

As of 11:10pm on 17th May, there are 5959 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, five hundred and ninety-four (1594) patients have been discharged with one hundred and eighty-two (182) deaths across the country.


