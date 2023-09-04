DSS Uncovers Plans to Mobilise Youths for Violent Protests

The Department of State Services (DSS) has revealed its discovery of plans by certain individuals to stage violent protests in various parts of Nigeria.

According to Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS, these planned protests are part of an effort to discredit the Federal Government (FG) and create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, Afunanya stated that intelligence reports had indicated the involvement of certain politicians in mobilizing student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups to participate in these planned actions.

The DSS has reportedly identified the ringleaders behind this plot and is closely monitoring their activities to prevent any attempts to disrupt public peace.

In response to this development, the DSS has advised university vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions to discourage their students from participating in activities that could undermine public order.

Parents and guardians have also been encouraged to advise their children and wards against getting involved in behaviors or actions that go against the law and order.

Afunanya emphasized that the DSS is aware of the government’s efforts to address the challenges facing the nation, and he warned those seeking to undermine national security to reconsider their actions.

The DSS also made it clear that it will take legal action against individuals and groups involved in such devious plans.