Arteta reveals names of backroom staff ahead of Bournemouth game

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s new head coach has revealed names of backroom staff that will work with him.

The names of the backroom staff include Freddie Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg, Steve Round, Inaki Cana Pavon, and Sal Bibbo.

Freddie Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg, Steve Round will work as an assistant manager.

Meanwhile, Inaki Cana Pavon will wok as the gunner’s new goalkeeping coach.

Speaking to the club, Arteta said:

“I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking.

“Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways,”

The Gunners will welcome Bournemouth on boxing day fixture, and Arteta will be hoping to start with a win.