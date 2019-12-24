News

Dasuki finally released after 4 years In detention

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has been released from the detention of the spending four years in sententious to the Department of State Services (DSS).

Okay.ng gathered that Dasuki was released on Tuesday following the directive of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

It can be recalled that the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, was earlier released also after the AGF’s directive.

More details shortly…



