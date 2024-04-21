Sports

Arsenal Boss Arteta Singles Out Goalkeeper Raya for Praise After Wolves Win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded goalkeeper David Raya as the linchpin in the Gunners’ crucial 2-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arteta credited the Spain international for his outstanding performance, highlighting Raya’s pivotal role in securing a clean sheet against the hosts.

The match saw goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard propel the North London club to a vital three points at Molineux, catapulting them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta emphasized Raya’s significance, stating, “Very, because we didn’t concede anything up to that point. We had some very open situations that would have changed the game for sure. David was outstanding in that moment to make the save that we needed, and then we took advantage.

“I think he’s been very consistent throughout the whole season. The numbers are proof of that.

“I think the timing of the first goal was really helpful as well. Really happy.”

