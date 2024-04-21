El-Kanemi Warriors Qualify for Nigeria National League Super Eight Playoffs

El-Kanemi Warriors has clinched a coveted spot in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super Eight playoffs after an impressive performance in Group C of the competition.

The Borno-based football club secured their qualification with a hard-fought victory over Yobe Desert Stars, emerging triumphant with a lone goal. This crucial win propelled El-Kanemi Warriors to the top of the Group C table, boasting an impressive 34 points from 16 games.

With their qualification confirmed, El-Kanemi Warriors now sets its sights on the Super Eight playoffs, where they will vie for the coveted title of 2024 NNL champions.

However, the battle for the remaining slot from Group C continues, with Nasarawa United and Wikki Tourists set to contest for the coveted position.

El-Kanemi Warriors joins Sokoto United and Sporting Supreme as the first three teams to secure their place in the championship playoffs. In the upcoming playoffs, two teams will emerge from each group to compete in the promotion playoffs, intensifying the competition as clubs vie for advancement.

As anticipation builds for the Super Eight playoffs, football enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling matchups and the crowning of the ultimate NNL champion for 2024.