Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Victory with Brace and Assist | Video Highlights

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami secured a 3-1 win over Nashville SC in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash on Saturday night.

Messi, who leads the MLS in goals with seven, demonstrated his impact with another stellar performance. This marks his second two-goal game since joining MLS and his sixth consecutive league match with a goal or assist.

Sergio Busquets, another former Barcelona teammate of Messi, also made his mark by scoring his first goal for Miami since joining the club last summer. Luis Suárez, yet another ex-Barcelona player, assisted Messi’s opening goal.

Busquets expressed his delight after the match, stating in Spanish, “Very happy that the goal helped the team win the match. What matters is the team and the victory.”

Miami’s victory sees them maintain their unbeaten streak against Nashville since Messi’s arrival and keeps them atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino praised Messi’s influence on the team’s performance, noting, “We didn’t play good football during the first 10 minutes but that changed after Leo’s goal. We started finding our space and created opportunities.”

Despite an early setback with an own goal by Miami defender Franco Neri, Inter Miami rallied with goals from Messi and Busquets in the 11th and 39th minutes, respectively.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender played a crucial role in preserving Miami’s lead with a diving deflection to deny Hany Mukhtar’s long-range effort in the second half.

Messi sealed the victory for Miami with a well-taken penalty kick in the 81st minute after being fouled in the penalty area.

However, Miami suffered injury setbacks with Jordi Alba and Diego Gomez forced off the field due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Inter Miami will look to maintain their momentum as they face New England next Saturday, while Nashville SC will host San Jose in their upcoming fixture.

Watch the Highlights of Inter Miami vs Nashville