Army Rescue Another Chibok Girl

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have disclosed it rescued another Chibok schoolgirl in Borno State.

The rescued girl was among the 276 abducted school girls on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram in Chibok Community.

This was disclosed, yesterday by the OPHK Theatre Commander, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, while handing over Mary Nkeki to the Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said Mary, 27, was rescued on August 14, 2023 by troops of the 81 Nigerian Army Battalion, Dikwa, a border community with Cameroon.

He further disclosed that the name of Mary is on number 55 of the lists of abducted Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014.

“Mary was rescued by our troops, while one Adamu; her husband surrendered to Army last week in the border areas of Cameroon,” Chibuisi said on how who was rescued.

Okay.ng gathered that Mary had two babies with her husband, but they died of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the Gulumba Forest of Bama Local Council.

She stated that despite her rescue, she wanted to be reunited with her husband, Adamu, who had already surrendered last week in Dikwa.