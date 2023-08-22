How To Become an MTN Prestige Member

The year kicked off excitedly for MTN users, especially with the unveiling of the MTN Prestige Lounge at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in February 2023.

Following the launch of the Prestige Club in January 2017 by ICT giant, MTN Nigeria, members of the club have enjoyed a bouquet of mouth-watering benefits that have left others wondering how they can earn their prestige membership badge.

These benefits include airtime and data gifting on customers’ anniversary on the MTN network, priority access at MTN Walk-in and call centres, and access to exclusive discounts from high-end stores and businesses via the myMTN NG App, amongst other benefits.

Prestige (Gold, Platinum, and Y’ello) members equally have access to the world-class MTN Prestige Lounge while Silver members have one-time access. Located at the E-Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the state-of-the-art Lounge gives guests access to ultra-high-speed internet (MTN 5G), exquisite meals and snacks, full bar & premium dining options, play areas for kids, in-house restrooms, workstations, live boarding updates, resolution of roaming, and any related customer issues.

Prestige Members can access and dine in the Lounge at no cost. Furthermore, Platinum and Y’ello Prestige Members are allowed to bring two guests to the Lounge, however Gold Prestige Members may only bring one guest.

For MTN users, checking your membership status is easy peasy. You can verify your membership status through the myMTN NG App. To upgrade or earn a Prestige membership, customers must have purchased airtime worth N360,000.00 (Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira) on their MTN line.

There you have it. Take the opportunity to check or upgrade your MTN membership status today to enjoy these benefits.